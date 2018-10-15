MIKE WANKUM Halftime Interview, 10/19/2018

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Mike Wankum, a meteorologist at WCVB-Channel 5 in Boston. Those of us in Siouxland remember Mike when he was the Chief Meteorologist at KTIV in Sioux City a few years ago. Since his days in Sioux City, Mike has moved on to bigger and better things, as his journey took him from Our Town to Richmond, Virginia, before he landed in the Cradle of Liberty. We discussed his meteorology career, why weather reporters stand outside during storms, and how the industry has changed throughout his career.

Enjoy!