IOWA REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS SAY IPERS PROGRAM IS SAFE

FIVE LOCAL REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES FOR THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE MONDAY TO STATE THAT NONE OF THEM ARE IN FAVOR OF REDUCING OR CHANGING THE IPERS PROGRAM THAT FUNDS RETIREMENT BENEFITS FOR STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES.

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN SAYS THERE IS NO PLAN TO DO AWAY WITH OR CHANGE THE FUNDING OF IPERS:

STATE SENATOR RICK BERTRAND SAYS LAST YEAR HE FILED A MOTION IN THE IOWA SENATE TO FURTHER PROTECT IPERS:

BERTRAND ALSO TOOK OUT A FULL PAGE NEWSPAPER AD TO EXPLAIN THAT IPERS WAS SAFE;

A VIDEO OF GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS ALSO PLAYED AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

ON IT SHE SAYS CLAIMS THAT IPERS WILL BE CUT BY A REPUBLICAN CONTROLLED LEGISLATURE IS AN OLD SCARE TACTIC THAT IS USED EVERY ELECTION.