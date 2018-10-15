IOWA PORK PRODUCERS OPTIMISTIC OVER NEW TRADE DEALS

October is pork month, and U-S pork officials say the popularity of different products continues to be high.

Greg Hora is president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association:

OC…….pork tenderloins. :13

Hora says the latest U-S report indicated a record number of hogs on inventory.

He says after recent trade tariffs, producers remain optimistic that the market price for hogs may rebound with new trade agreements with Mexico, Canada, and Japan.

OC………. that were leading markets. ;13

Iowa ranks first in the nation with pork production with more than 22 million head.

Photo courtesy Iowa Pork Producers