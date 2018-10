DEJONG & BOSSMAN TALK STATE HOUSE ISSUES AT ROTARY CLUB

THE TWO CANDIDATES FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT SIX GOT TOGETHER MONDAY FOR A DISCUSSION OF ISSUES BEFORE THE DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB.

DEMOCRAT RITA DEJONG IS A RETIRED EDUCATOR WHO SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF KEY ISSUES IN THE RACE TO FOCUS ON:

OC……..A BETTER IOWA. ;11

DEJONG SAYS THE PRIVATIZATION OF MEDICAID HAS BEEN A DISASTER IN THE STATE.

INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN JACOB BOSSMAN, HER OPPONENT, SAYS THE SYSTEM WAS BROKEN LONG BEFORE THAT AND IT WILL TAKE TIME TO FIX THE PROCESS:

OC……IS LAW NOW. :19

IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT SIX REPRESENTS MORNINGSIDE, SGT. BLUFF AND NEIGHBORING PARTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY.