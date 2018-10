FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES SAY A PASSERBY SAW SMOKE COMING FROM 510 WEST 16TH AND CALLED 9-1-1 AROUND NOON SUNDAY.

NO PEOPLE WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE, BUT A DOG BELONGING TO THE RESIDENT DIED OF SMOKE INHALATION.

THE HOME SUSTAINED SMOKE AND FIRE DAMAGE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE