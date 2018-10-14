4TH STREET CLOSED MONDAY BETWEEN PEARL & DOUGLAS

Sioux City’s Engineering Division will close 4th Street between Pearl and Douglas Streets beginning Monday morning.

The south-east corner of the 4th Street and Pearl Street intersection is also closed to traffic and Water Street and Pearl Street are closed to through traffic between 5th Street and 4th Street.

A private contractor is making repairs to buried underground utilities and restoring paving in that area.

The closure runs from Monday morning, October 15, through the afternoon of Tuesday, October 23 if weather permits