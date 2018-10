TAXI CAB DRIVER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A MAN INVOLVED IN AN EARLY MORNING TAXI CAB ARMED ROBBERY.

POLICE RESPONDED TO THE 3200 BLOCK OF 4TH AVENUE AROUND 3:45 THIS MORNING.

OFFICERS FOUND A TAXI CAB DRIVER WHO SAID HE WAS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT.

THE DRIVER IS NOT BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN INJURED IN THE INCIDENT. THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.