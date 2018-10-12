MILWAUKEE WIENER TO CELEBRATE A CENTURY OF SERVING HOT DOGS

One of Sioux City’s best known restaurants is about to celebrate a major milestone.

Milwaukee Wiener House has been serving up hot dogs in the downtown area for 100 years.

The store opened in 1918 at 404 4th Street, near the Milwaukee Railroad line.

For the last 25 years, John Eliades and his brother Mike have carried on the legacy at 301 Douglas Street, where they relocated in 2013.

Their father Tom and business partner Gus Demetroulis purchased the business in 1960:

Besides serving the”best dogs in town”, a lot of people also love the chili and add a bowl to their order.

The customer base extends back generations:

Plus people who move away from Sioux City have Milwaukee Wiener on their “must see” list when they come back to visit:

Mike says the 100-year celebration will take place the week of October 22nd through the 26th with a lot of activities planned:

People visiting will also see a new sign on the building to commemorate the centennial with the Milwaukee Wiener House logo.