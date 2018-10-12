DORDT COLLEGE BAND DIRECTOR PLACED ON LEAVE BY SCHOOL

Dordt College in Sioux Center has placed its band director on leave following accusations of inappropriate student contact.

Dr. Bradley Miedema is an associate professor of music at the college, and his biography and picture have been removed from the school’s website.

Dordt Vice President Brandon Huisman says the college recognizes the seriousness of this issue:

Huisman says he cannot reveal details of the allegations because it’s a personnel matter.

The college sent an e-mail to students confirming the leave of absence and Dordt’s Board of Trustees will review the matter at its regular meeting next week.

Dordt College is associated with the Christian Reformed Church and has around 1500 students and 85 full-time faculty.