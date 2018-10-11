VERNE LUNDQUIST Halftime Interview, 10/12/2018

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with legendary broadcaster Verne Lundquist. We discussed his broadcasting career, beginning with his nascent days in radio in eastern Iowa, his memories of working with CBS News reporters in Texas on the day of JFK’s assassination, covering some of the biggest moments in sports history, and the special challenges involved in doing play-by-play at The Masters.

Verne’s book, PLAY BY PLAY: Calling the Wildest Games in Sports – From SEC Football to College Basketball, The Masters, and More will be released on October 16, 2018.

Enjoy the interview!

Here are links to some memorable calls from Verne’s broadcasting career:

Tiger Woods’ surreal chip shot at the 16th in the 2005 Masters

Christian Laettner’s buzzer beater in the 1992 NCAA Tournament

Kick Six at the 2013 Iron Bowl

And here’s what the publisher, William Morrow, says about Verne’s book:

One of America’s most beloved sportscasters turns the spotlight on his own life, chronicling his incredible life covering Southeastern Conference football and some of the most iconic moments in sports history over the last five decades

Verne Lundquist’s remarkable broadcasting career has placed him at the center of major sporting events in America for more than fifty years, from Jack Nicklaus’s final victory at the 1986 Masters to Tonya Harding’s attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 Olympics to the Auburn-Alabama shocker of 2013. In his first memoir, he replays highlights from his career, taking sports fans behind the scenes of some of the most dramatic moments in modern sports history.

Lundquist goes back to the early days of his broadcasting career, recalling his time as a producer and radio show host in Dallas when President John F. Kennedy was shot. He reminisces about Tom Landry and the great Dallas Cowboy teams of the 1970s, recalls the most unbelievable moments in Masters Tournament history, and relives the excitement of Christian Laettner’s buzzer beater in the NCAA tournament and a host of other memorable thrills.

One of the defining voices of Saturday afternoon football for the SEC, Lundquist offers an in-depth look at the fans, the schools, and the game, recounting never-before-told stories about some of college football’s biggest personalities. He also speaks honestly about his friendships with Terry Bradshaw, John Madden, and other greats, and his difficult relationship with legendary colleague Pat Summerall. Bringing these memories vibrantly to life with his beloved catchphrases and warm humor, and sharing fifty photos from his personal collection, Lundquist gives readers a front row seat to history as he witnessed it unfold.