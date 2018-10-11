KEIZER REFRIGERATION DEDICATES NEW FACILITY WITH MID-STATES UTILITY TRAILER

Keizer Refrigeration and Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales celebrated their new facility on Harbor Drive with an open house and awards ceremony Thursday.

Sales Manager Ben Clark says the new 55,000-square-foot facility includes a two-floor office area for trailer sales, a showroom for truck and trailer parts, a drivers’ waiting room and a service center with 16 service bays and a drive-through wash station:

Clark says refrigeration trucks and repair is the main focus:

The company has added seven new employees to its current staff of fifty and continues hiring service technicians for both Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales and Keizer Refrigeration.

Mayor Bob Scott presented a Grow Sioux City award to the company at the open house.