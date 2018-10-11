IT’S NOT TOO EARLY TO GET YOUR FLU SHOT

We are only in the second week of October — but the state’s top doctor is recommending you get your flu shot.
Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director Caitlin Pedati says the time is right.
Doctor Pedati says this time of year people aren’t really thinking about winter and the flu.
Doctor Pedati says there should be an ample supply of the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months of age or older get the flu vaccine.
