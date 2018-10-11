IT’S NOT TOO EARLY TO GET YOUR FLU SHOT

We are only in the second week of October — but the state’s top doctor is recommending you get your flu shot.

Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director Caitlin Pedati says the time is right.

OC….COMES FROM :12

Doctor Pedati says this time of year people aren’t really thinking about winter and the flu.

OC….IN PLACE :20

Doctor Pedati says there should be an ample supply of the vaccine.

OC….FLU SHOT :20

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months of age or older get the flu vaccine.

Radio Iowa