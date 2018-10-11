HUBBELL & REYNOLDS DEBATE HEALTH CARE & TAXES

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell met in their first televised debate last (Wednesday) night to make their case to Iowa voters.

The hour-long forum was broadcast by K-C-C-I T-V in Des Moines.

Private management of the state’s Medicaid program was the major flash point of the evening.

Hubbell has pledged to start unraveling the managed care contracts Reynolds has signed if he’s elected governor.

Reynolds says the old system was not sustainable.

The candidates were given a chance to ask one another questions.

Hubbell questioned a campaign check Reynolds took and Reynolds questioned Hubbell’s personal finances.

Reynolds has released 10 years of the personal income tax returns she and her husband filed.

Hubbell released the front pages of the tax return he and his wife filed last year, showing their income and how much they donated to charity.

During last night’s debate, both of the candidates said they oppose reinstating the death penalty.

Both oppose legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Libertarian Party candidate Jake Porter sat in the audience for last night’s debate.

His supporters protested outside before the event, chanting: “Let Jake debate.”

Radio Iowa