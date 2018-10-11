BISHOP HEELAN HIGH STUDENTS GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

Around 500 students from Bishop Heelan High School spent part of their morning performing community service activities around Siouxland.

The service projects are an annual part of the school’s Homecoming Week.

Heelan Junior Carolyn Kieffer and her homeroom classmates helped to remodel a home for clients of Opportunities Unlimited.

It’s her third year helping local agencies and the group toured Opportunities Unlimited before starting their work:

Susan Vondrak of O-U says their clients enjoy the interaction with the students and the work that they do is greatly appreciated:

Heelan students volunteered at over 20 locations Thursday including Camp High Hopes, the Salvation Army and the Community Action Agency.