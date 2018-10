PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF A FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED JUST NORTH OF LE MARS ON WEDNESDAY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 76-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS CLAY OF LE MARS DIED WHEN HE SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION AND HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A TREE ON LELAND DRIVE.

CLAY WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

LE MARS POLICE, FIRE AND AMBULANCE ASSISTED THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT THE SCENE.