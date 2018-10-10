TRUMP ORDERS YEAR ROUND E-15 SALES

President Trump celebrated what he called “a truly historic week” with a huge crowd of Iowans — and Nebraskans — in Council Bluffs Tuesday night.
Trump began by mentioning the confirmation of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Trump touted his order that the E-P-A change the rules so E-15, a higher blend of ethanol fuel, may be sold in the summertime.
The president then told the crowd Governor Kim Reynolds is “a real star” and Reynolds thanked Trump for being a partner for farmers and the Midwest.
Trump then invited David Young, Iowa’s third district congressman, on stage.
Young said elections are about choices and a vote for Democrats would send the country backwards.
