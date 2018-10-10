SIOUX CITY TO DISCUSS DESIGNATED BIKE LANE PROPOSAL THURSDAY

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a public meeting Thursday evening on what are proposed to be the city’s first designated bicycle lanes.

The project includes construction of 5-foot wide bicycle lanes on each side of Hamilton Boulevard from 36th and County Club to Outer Belt Drive.

The plan includes construction an 8-foot wide trail along Hamilton Boulevard from Stone Park Boulevard to 36th Street and County Club Boulevard as part of the Perry Creek Trail Connection Project.

The meeting begins at 7p.m. in the City Hall 5th floor council chambers.