SIOUX CENTER MAN IDENTIFIED AS FATAL CRASH VICTIM

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Sioux Center, Iowa man who died last Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Harrisburg.

The patrol says 86-year-old Anthony De Haan died when his eastbound Chevy Blazer was struck by an oncoming westbound semi cab near a rural intersection.

Authorities say De Haan turned into the path of the oncoming semi while attempting to enter a driveway.

The driver of the semi-truck with no trailer attempted to avoid the Blazer, but the two vehicles collided.

The Wisconsin truck driver was not injured but his female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.