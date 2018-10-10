REYNOLDS AND HUBBELL DEBATE TONIGHT IN ANKENY

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell are set for a debate, giving voters a chance to compare the candidates weeks before the November election.

Tonight’s debate is in Ankeny at 7pm.

Hubbell, a business executive who comes from a wealthy Des Moines family, hopes to convince voters that Iowa needs a change after nearly eight years of Republican governors.

Reynolds claims credit for Iowa’s low unemployment rate, job training programs and a large tax cut.

The two will debate in Sioux City on October 17th.