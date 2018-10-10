PLENTY TO DO WITH THIS WEEKEND’S FALL FEST

Sioux City will be holding a lot of events this coming weekend to get you in the mood for the Halloween season.

Spokesperson Anne Westra says it’s time for “Fall Fest”:

One of those events is a Halloween festival by Girls Inc.

Executive Director Mandie Engle-Cartie says it’s Saturday from 11am until 3pm at Cook Park:

There will be pony rides, art projects food trucks and more.

Also on Saturday, Lakeport Commons will host their free Fall Festival event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot.

Sarah Petersen says that event is in partnership with the city and Support Siouxland Soldiers:

For more information about Fall Fest events, go online to VisitSiouxCity.org.