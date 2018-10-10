MULTIPLE CRASHES CAUSE DELAYS NEAR LEMARS

A semi truck versus car crash is causing traffic to backup this morning near the south end of LeMars.

The initial crash occurred around 6:15 along Business Highway 75 near the airport.

While officials were assisting the victims, a second collision occurred when a car collided with a DOT vehicle, injuring two more people.

Four victims were transferred to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars with multiple injuries.

Business Highway 75 traffic is being diverted away from the scene.