Iowans who produce corn and ethanol are pleased with President Trump’s order directing the E-P-A to move forward with the year-round sale E-15.

Quad County Corn Processors in Galva produces ethanol that is mixed with gas for the E-15 blend.

Delayne Johnson is the company C-E-O:

He says it’s not just important for those in corn and ethanol production.

The change to year-round use of E-15 would likely begin with the next summer driving season.