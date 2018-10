ANOTHER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NEAR LE MARS WEDNESDAY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE DRIVER.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY THE 76-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM STRUCK A TREE ON LELAND DRIVE JUST NORTH OF LE MARS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE VICTIM APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION PRIOR TO STRIKING THE TREE.

THE DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.