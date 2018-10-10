DOGS LEFT HOMELESS BY HURRICANE ARRIVE FOR LOCAL ADOPTION

A new group of dogs looking for a new home have arrived at the Siouxland Humane Society.

Volunteer Manager Kelly Erie says the dogs have been displaced from South Carolina animal shelters overwhelmed with the large number of dogs coming into their care due to the recent hurricane:

The seven dogs have been checked over by a veterinarian and getting prepared for adoption.

Erie says they now need a new home:

Erie says October is a very important month for the shelter:

You can see the dogs and others at the Siouxland Humane Society, located at 1015 Tri-View Avenue on Tuesday through Sunday.