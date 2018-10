BOND INCREASED ON SIOUX CITY ROBBERY SUSPECT

BOND HAS BEEN INCREASED FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ROBBERY AND OTHER COUNTS.

A JUDGE SET BOND FOR 18 YEAR OLD BRIAN FUENTES-PACAS AT $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

POLICE SAY FUENTES-PACAS USED A SHOTGUN TO STRIKE HIS VICTIM, TAKE PROPERTY AND FLEE ON FOOT EARLY TUESDAY MORNING IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

FUENTES-PACAS IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER MARIJUANA AND A DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION.

HE IS ALSO WANTED BY SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES.

FUENTES-PACAS REMAINS IN CUSTODY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.