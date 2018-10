THE FINAL NUMBERS ARE IN FOR TUESDAY’S FIRST ANNUAL “BIG GIVE” TO SUPPORT 102 SIOUXLAND AREA NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

THE TOTAL RAISED WAS $104,966.05 FROM 1538 DONATIONS.

COMING OUT ON TOP OF THE LEADERBOARD WAS BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WITH $14,714.96 WHICH WILL GO TOWARDS FURNISHING THEIR NEW GYM.

THE EVENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, WHICH SPEARHEADED THE BIG GIVE DAY OF GIVING BLITZ IN HONOR OF THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY.