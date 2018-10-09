SEABOARD TRIUMPH CELEBRATES 1ST YEAR OF OPERATIONS

Seaboard Triumph Foods is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the start-up of production at their Sioux City hog processing facility.

Mark Porter, Seaboard’s Chief Operating Officer, says production continues to increase at the plant:

That adds up to around three million hogs annually.

Seaboard Triumph now employs 1800 people and Porter hopes to soon increase that number to over 2000 workers.

The company’s pork is sent all over the world:

Governor Kim Reynolds attended the event and says the company has made an impact on both Siouxland’s and Iowa’s economy:

Mayor Bob Scott presented the Growing Sioux City Award to Porter and Governor Reynolds joined them to plant a new tree on the property signifying the company’s commitment to growing Sioux City.

The total capital investment in the Seaboard Triumph campus is over $330 million dollars.