CAREER ACADEMY SHOWCASED AT FUTURE READY SUMMIT

The Sioux City School District showcased its new Career Academy to business leaders from around the state Tuesday as part of a conference on Iowa’s Future Ready Program.

Iowa Economic Development Director Debi Durham says the academy jump starts area students on finding possible career paths as they continue their education:

There are 2000 plus students from 15 different area high schools currently taking part in 30 programs.

As for adults, Beth Townsend of Iowa Workforce Development was one of the keynote speakers at the summit.

She says there are many companies across the state that can’t find enough qualified workers for their available jobs:

Durham says the Future Ready Program is a way to improve and broaden the work skills of Iowans so they can get better jobs and earn better pay:

Governor Kim Reynolds, who helped spearhead the creation of the Future Ready program, also spoke at the summit.