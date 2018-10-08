WOMAN KILLED BY TRAIN IN LYON COUNTY ACCIDENT

Authorities have identified a South Dakota woman who died after being struck by a train in northwest Iowa on Friday night.

The Lyon County Sheriff says 32-year-old Savannah Flynn, of Marion, South Dakota died when she was hit by the train in the town of Alvord.

The sheriff says it appeared Flynn may have thought a southbound train was on the east set of parallel tracks when she tried to cross the west tracks and was struck.

Flynn died at the scene.

Authorities suspect alcohol consumption played a role in her death.