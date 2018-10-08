SUSPECT AWAITING EXTRADITION AFTER STORM LAKE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENTS

A Lakeside, Iowa man is awaiting extradition back to the state after his arrest for two alleged shots fired incidents in Storm Lake over the weekend.

29-year-old Christian Ramirez is charged with Going Armed With Intent, Reckless Use of a Firearm and 2 counts of Harassment.

Authorities say Ramirez is suspected of firing multiple shots at two neighborhood locations in Storm Lake on Saturday and making threats.

Police located Ramirez’s SUV and executed a search warrant at his address where they found a large volume of ammunition, rifle magazines and a tactical vest.

They also recovered spent shell casings and a loaded handgun magazine at one of the shots fired locations.

Police determined Ramirez went to the Omaha Airport Sunday to fly to San Diego.

Ramirez was arrested without incident by the Salt Lake City Airport Police while changing planes in that city late Sunday morning.

He was booked into the county jail in Salt Lake City awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

No injuries or property damage have been reported in the shooting incidents.