RAIN IS SLOWING DOWN FARM HARVEST PROGRESS

The continued wet weather may prove to be problematic for farmers wanting to harvest their crops.

Iowa State University Extension Grain Quality Specialist, Charlie Hurburgh believes the wet conditions add a new issue to the harvest.

OC….THEM FIRST :20

The wet conditions led to growth issues that are now showing up as farmers try to head into the fields.

The Iowa State grain quality specialist says the condition of this year’s grain is slightly below last year’s harvest.

OC….TOO SERIOUS :23

Hurburgh adds that the quality of the grain may deteriorate if we continue to have cool wet days — which is the forecast for most of the week.

OC….OVER THE PLACE :16

He says soybeans are seeing similar problems with high moisture levels.