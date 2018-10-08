LOCAL CANDIDATE FORUMS SET FOR TUESDAY & THURSDAY AT WITCC

The first of two local candidates forums will take place Tuesday evening at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

The first forum will be with the candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Woodbury County Treasurer.

The events are sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City and panelists asking questions include league members and local news media members including KSCJ News Director Woody Gottburg.

The second forum on Thursday includes candidates for the Iowa House and Senate.

The first segment of the forums consists of questions from the panel with the final part devoted to questions written by the audience and presented to the candidates by the moderator.

Both forums take place in the Cargill Auditorium on the WIT campus from 7-9pm.