BOYS & GIRLS CLUB GETS FINANCIAL BOOST

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY RECEIVED A FINANCIAL BOOST FROM A CORPORATE DONOR ON MONDAY.

SMITHFIELD FOODS PROVIDE A $5000 DONATION TO THE CLUB.

CLUB RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR AMY NIEWOHNER SAYS THE MONEY WILL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES FOR THE CLUB’S 1300 MEMBERS:

SHE SAYS SMITHFIELD HAS BEEN A SUPPORTER OF THE CLUB FOR SEVERAL YEARS, AND HAS EXPANDED ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ORGANIZATION:

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IS LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET.