KAVANAUGH CONFIRMED & SWORN IN AS 114th SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the U.S. Senate.

The two-vote margin was one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee.

Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa gave his closing argument before the vote in support of Kavanaugh:

Forty-nine Republicans and one Democrat voted for Kavanaugh in a mostly party line vote.

Grassley says there was more documentation available to the senate on Kavanaugh’s record than any nominee in history, but Democrats ignored that:

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which Kavanaugh denied.

Republicans say an FBI investigation did not corroborate them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate “stood up for presumption of innocence” by confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and that putting Kavanaugh on the court “was about treating someone fairly.”

Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th justice of the Supreme Court Saturday evening.

