WEITZENKAMP SENTENCED TO PRISON IN WARNOCK MURDER CASE

An Oakland, Nebraska woman has been sentenced to prison for buying a can of lighter fluid that was used to start a fatal fire in Rosalie, Nebraska.

42-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp was sentenced in Cuming County District Court to 18 to 20 years.

Weitzenkamp pleaded guilty in February to one count of being an accessory to a felony.

The charge stems from the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock’s body was found March 11 of 2017 in the burned rubble of his Rosalie home.

He’d been fatally stabbed.

In exchange for Weitzenkamp’s plea, a charge of first-degree arson was dismissed.

49-year-old Jody Olson will go on trial January 14th and twenty-nine-year-old Derek Olson’s trial is set to begin March 11in the case.

Both Olsons have pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and other charges stemming from the death of Warnock.

The other woman charged as an accessory, 32-year-old Jenna Merrill, is set to begin trial November 13th.