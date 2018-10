SIOUX CITY FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS WITH SUNDAY OPEN HOUSES

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS SUNDAY, AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL BE HOSTING OPEN HOUSES AND ALL OF THEIR STATIONS ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE PERSONNEL WILL CONDUCT DEMONSTRATIONS AND GIVE TOURS OF THEIR FACILITIES, AND PROVIDE FREE FOOD TO THOSE WHO ATTEND.

YOU MAY ALSO SIGN UP FOR A FREE HOME SAFETY INSPECTION WHERE FIREFIGHTERS WILL INSTALL FREE SMOKE ALARMS WHERE NEEDED IN YOUR RESIDENCE.

THE OPEN HOUSE TAKES PLACE FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM SUNDAY AT SIOUX CITY’S SEVEN FIRE STATIONS.

Fire Station 1

315 9th St.

Fire Station 3

2630 3rd St.

Burn Cell Demonstration at 3:00 p.m.

Hands only CPR- 1:00 – 4:00

Fire Station 4

3109 Dearborn Blvd.

Fire Extinguisher Training – 2:00 and 3:00

Fire Station 5

4729 Southern Hills Drive

Fire Station 6

4203 Morningside Ave.

Fire Station 7

3252 Floyd Blvd.

Fire Station 8

3829 W. 19th St.

If you have any questions about fire prevention week, please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 279-6377.