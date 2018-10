POWER OUTAGE AFFECTS OVER 2000 SIOUX CITY MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS

A TRANSFORMER ISSUE IS TO BLAME FOR A POWER OUTAGE THAT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE NOON IN SIOUX CITY.

MID AMERICAN ENERGY OFFICIALS SAY OVER 2000 CUSTOMERS AROUND DACE AVENUE AND PART OF MORNINGSIDE WERE AFFECTED.

THE OUTAGE ALSO EXTENDED TO THE RIVERFRONT INCLUDING CRAVE AND THE PUBLIC MUSEUM’S RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER.

NEARLY 1300 CUSTOMERS WERE WITHOUT POWER AS OF 1:20PM.

STOP LIGHTS WERE OUT ALONG SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD FROM GLENN AVENUE NORTH.

MIDAMERICAN CREWS HAD FULLY RESTORED POWER TO THE AREA BY 2:30PM.

UPDATED 2:55PM 10/5/18