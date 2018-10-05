OVER 500 PATIENTS ATTEND MISSION OF MERCY DENTAL CLINIC

An army of dentists and volunteers began providing free dental care to area patients at 6:30 Friday morning in Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.

More than 530 patients had entered the clinic as of 2pm Friday to receive services including cleanings, extractions, fillings and more.

Joni Miller, a dental assistant instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College, brought many of her students with her to help in the effort:

OC……..pitch in and do. ;19

It’s the 10th year Miller has taken part in the Mission of Mercy effort that takes place in a different Iowa city each year.

This year’s location made it extra special for Miller:

OC……….again and again. :10

Cori Van Sickler drove from Ft. Dodge to join her daughter to help in the effort.

OC……..I’m here. ;06

She helped out in the pharmacy with paperwork and guiding patients to where they needed to be.

Iowa Mission of Mercy is a free annual dental clinic that has seen more almost 14,000 patients and provided more than $9 million in free dental care since 2008.

The clinic will begin seeing patients again Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m.