NUMEROUS ANIMALS RESCUED FROM DECREPIT CONDITIONS NEAR ALCESTER S.D.

Union County authorities are investigating a report of abused animals after several animals were rescued Thursday night from a rural residence near Alcester, South Dakota.

The Friends Of The Animal Shelter And Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue were contacted by Union County officials to help recover the animals.

Cindy Rarrat took part in the rescue of numerous horses, dogs and other animals:

OC………out of that environment. :14

Rarrat says the horses that were alive were thin and likely had not been fed for awhile.

One had to be dug out of three feet of mud and waste.

The dogs had badly matted fur, some were wearing waste filled diapers, and many were infected with fleas and ticks.

The dogs were brought to Sioux City’s Animal Control for care and Rarrat says they will eventually be available for adoption:

OC……….get them. ;16

A raccoon was in a cage inside the home along with numerous dogs, all living In extremely poor conditions.

All costs for rescue and treatment are being covered by Noah’s Hope and the Friends Of The Animal Shelter.

Donations towards their care are welcomed from the public.

Photos courtesy Friends of the Animal Shelter