HIGHWAY 20 PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION

The new lanes of eastbound Highway 20 in Ida and Sac counties between Holstein and Early are now open to traffic.

A lane closure is being utilized in the westbound lanes for now to restore the pavement markings.

Other new eastbound lanes from east of Moville to Minnesota Avenue west of Correctionville opened three weeks ago.

As KSCJ first reported last month, a celebration for the official dedication of the completion of the four-laning project will take place October 19th in Holstein.

The Highway 20 Association conducted its final meeting in Holstein on September 21st and voted to dissolve as of the end of the year.