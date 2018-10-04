FLORA & RUDY LEE HONORED FOR CIVIL RIGHTS EFFORTS

One of the highlights of the Celebrating Community Project Thursday honored two Sioux City residents whose likenesses are not cast in bronze.

The effort has been renamed the “Rudy and Flora Lee” Celebrating Community Project in honor of their lifelong dedication to equality and justice.

Flora Lee served as president of the local NAACP chapter for many years, and served on Sioux City’s school board:

Lee and her late husband have been crusaders for civil rights and equality in Siouxland for years:

Lee says it is humbling to be honored with Siouxland heroes who laid the groundwork for her to be able to continue her work for civil rights.