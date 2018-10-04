FIVE HUMAN RIGHTS PIONEERS SCULPTURES ADDED TO CELEBRATING COMMUNITY

Five people who were Siouxland crusaders for human rights were honored Thursday with bronze bust sculptures honoring their work

They include 93-year-old Evelyn Freeman, the first African-American teacher in the Sioux City School District.

Freeman says she grew up and attended Hopkins, West Junior and Central High Schools in Sioux City, and graduated from Morningside College.

Her husband encouraged her to pursue a job teaching here in the 1950’s, and that led to a lifelong career:

OC………..in Sioux City. :22

The other honorees include Mike Wood for his work with the homeless, women’s advocate Marilyn Murphy, Rhoda Tenuta for her work with victims of domestic violence, and Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte of the Omaha Tribe who became the first Native American doctor in the country.

Siouxland sculptor, Mark Avery crafted the sculptures, which are on display outside of the Martin Luther King Transportation Center at 5th and Nebraska Streets.

Avery says he was very moved when he talked to the honorees and their family members about their lives and struggles:

OC…….bias that we have. ;20

Avery says a lot of work goes into creating each sculpture:

OC…….actually get finished. ;24

The Celebrating Community Project is funded by private donations and is one of the charities and causes helped by the “Big Give” online contribution effort that is underway.