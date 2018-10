CATTLE TRUCK ROLLS OVER AT MARCUS

NOBODY WAS INJURED WHEN A SEMI ROLLED OVER THIS MORNING IN MARCUS IOWA AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 3 AND COUNTY ROAD 143.

CHEROKEE COUNTY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE SEMI WAS HAULING CATTLE.

MARCUS POLICE AND A TOW TRUCK RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG