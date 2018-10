FREE DENTAL CARE CLINIC THIS WEEKEND AT TYSON EVENTS CENTER

FREE DENTAL CARE WILL BE PROVIDED TO HUNDREDS OF AREA RESIDENTS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

DR. RICHARD HETTINGER SAYS DENTISTS PARTICIPATING IN THE 11TH IOWA MISSION OF MERCY WILL START SEEING PATIENTS AT 6:30AM FRIDAY:

OC………WARM AND DRY. ;17

HETTINGER SAYS THE FREE DENTAL CARE SERVICES WILL BE PROVIDED TO PEOPLE OF ALL AGES:

OC………CLEANINGS. ;12

IT WILL TAKE AN ARMY OF DENTISTS AND VOLUNTEERS TO TAKE CARE OF THE EXPECTED LINE OF PATIENTS OVER THE TWO DAY CLINIC:

OC…………HECK OF A DAY. ;20

THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER OPENS AT 5PM THURSDAY FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO STAY OVER TO GET AN EARLY PLACE IN LINE.

THE CLINIC RUNS FROM 6:30AM UNTIL 5PM FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.