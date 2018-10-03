TWO INJURED WHEN TRUCKS COLLIDE IN HINTON

Both drivers were injured when a semi ran into the back of a dump truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C-60 in Hinton just before noon Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the dump truck, driven by 42-year-old Johnathan Degroot, was at the stop light getting ready to pull away for the green light when it was struck from behind and then side-swiped by a semi-tractor trailer.

Degroot and the driver of the semi, 32-year-old Ryan Van Gorp, were both injured in the collision and taken to Mercy Medical Center by Hinton Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation.