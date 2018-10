TRUMP TO SPEAK IN COUNCIL BLUFFS NEXT TUESDAY

More details about President Donald Trump’s return to Iowa next week have been released.

Trump’s campaign has announced that the president will return to Council Bluffs for a rally at the Mid-America Center next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

It’s the fourth time Trump has held a rally in Council Bluffs since he began his presidential campaign in 2015.

The president has been holding frequent rallies across the country in advance of the November elections.