NW Iowa FCA Legacy Banquet

Sunday Evening December 2, 2018

Doors Open at 5:30pm – Meal served at 6:00pm – Program to follow

Terrace View Event Center, 230 St Andrews Way Sioux Center, Iowa

Come enjoy a night of stories from four Northwest Iowa NFL Veterans and find out what it takes to be a CHAMPION on and off the field.

Kyle Vanden Bosch a 1997 West Lyon graduate who played defensive end at Nebraska and was a 2nd Round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2001. The NFL Pro Bowler played 12 years in the NFL with the Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions and now resides with his family in Phoenix, Az.

Adam Timmerman a 1989 Cherokee Washington graduate who played offensive guard at South Dakota State and was drafted in the 7th Round by the Green Bay Packers in 1995. He played in two Super Bowls with the Packers in four years and was signed by the St. Louis Rams where he also played in two Super Bowls. The two-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler played for 12 years and resides with his family in Cherokee, Ia.

Brian Hansen a 1979 West Sioux graduate who punted for the University of Sioux Falls and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 9th Round in 1984. He played 15 seasons as a Punter for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and was also a Pro Bowler in 1984 and now resides in Sioux Falls, SD.

Vern Den Herder a 1968 Sioux Center graduate who played basketball and football at Central College in Pella. He was drafted in the 9th Round by the Miami Dolphins in the 1971 Draft. He played 12 years for the Dolphins and is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and was a member of the only “Perfect Season” in NFL history, the 17-0 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Why does FCA hold a banquet?

Banquets are a great way to cast the local vision of FCA, share the story, celebrate the work of FCA and encourage people to join the support team. The goal of the banquet is to emphasize the fact that everyone who cares about coaches and athletes can help through his or her involvement and investment. Our goal at each banquet is to continue to grow our “Home Team” (investors who give a minimum of $300/per year or $25/per month). Our theme for this year’s banquet is “Strong”, based on 2 Timothy 4:7.

Why is your support now so important?

The NW Iowa FCA ministry was launched in April of 2018. Your support now is vital in further establishing the ministry in this part of the state. Our annual banquet is our major fundraising event to expand programs in local schools, hire more staff, send more kids to camp, distribute Bibles and resources and to create additional ministry opportunities to coaches. Your support this year will help us to truly expand the work of the ministry. Throughout our 17-county area in NW Iowa, there is great interest in FCA, so the time is right to expand the impact!

Come join us for an EXCITING NIGHT! ONE NIGHT to listen. ONE PLACE to fellowship. FOUR STORIES to be told.

Reserve your tickets today!

Call Bruce Dagel @ 712-229-7790

or email: bdagel@fca.org or atimmerman@fca.org