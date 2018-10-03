KING SAYS DUE PROCESS IGNORED IN KAVANAUGH HEARING PROCEEDINGS

Congressman Steve King says he is supporting Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

The 4th District Republican says the recent Senate Judicial Committee hearings with Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were shameful to watch:

King says he recently had a discussion about the allegation with a young voter:

King says we are still a nation of “due process” when it comes to being accused of a potential crime:

The congressman says the recent proceedings with the sexual accusations remind him of the Clarence Thomas hearings when Thomas was nominated to serve on the U-S Supreme Court.