HARBOR DRIVE OPENS BUT RAIL CROSSINGS REMAIN ISSUE IN BRIDGEPORT AREA

HARBOR DRIVE IS NOW RE-OPENED TO TRAFFIC BETWEEN SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD AND SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

MATTHEW BRUA OF H.R. GREEN IS THE PROJECT ENGINEER FOR THE BRIDGEPORT AREA ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT:

THERE’S ABOUT A TWO BLOCK STRETCH OF HARBOR DRIVE WITH JUST ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC AT THIS TIME THAT SOME FINISHING WORK IS TAKING PLACE ON.

BRUA GAVE AN UPDATE TO CITY STAFF AND AFFECTED BUSINESSES WEDNESDAY ON THE OVERALL PROJECT PROGRESS.

MANY OF THE BUSINESS COMPLAINTS STILL DEAL WITH TWO RAILROAD CROSSINGS THAT UNION PACIFIC STILL HASN’T REPAIRED, AND LONG TRAINS BLOCKING TRAFFIC ACCESS IN THE AREA FOR UP TO AN HOUR AT A TIME:

ONE UNHAPPY PERSON HAD SPRAY PAINTED A CROSSING TO SHOW IT WAS CAUSING DAMAGE TO VEHICLES DRIVING OVER IT.

BRUA SAYS THE RAIN HAS SLOWED THE CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS DOWN A BIT, BUT THINGS REMAIN PRETTY MUCH ON SCHEDULE:

BRUA SAYS CREWS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK UP UNTIL THE ONSET OF WINTER WEATHER.

