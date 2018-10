UNITED CENTER EMPLOYEES “GO JURASSIC” FOR SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY

EMPLOYEES FROM BUSINESSES IN SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN UNITED CENTER WERE HOPPING AND JUMPING FOR A GOOD CAUSE ON TUESDAY.

TEAMS OF WORKERS FROM UNITED REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, R.W. BAIRD, CMBA ARCHITECTS AND AND NICHOLS RISE AND COMPANY TOOK PART IN A HOOP HOP SHOWDOWN.

MARK STUCK, MARKET DIRECTOR FOR BAIRD, SAYS IT’S THE BUILDING’S ANNUAL EFFORT TO HELP THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY:

OC……..KINDS OF THINGS. :17

STUCK AND HIS FELLOW OFFICE MANAGERS IN THE BUILDING GET SOME LAUGHS FROM THEIR CO-WORKERS, AND DIDN’T KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT TUESDAY:

OC…………LAST YEAR. ;09

HE DIDN’T GET SLIMED OR SOAKED, BUT THIS YEAR THE TEAM CAPTAIN’S HAD TO WEAR INFLATABLE TYRANNOSAURUS REX COSTUMES TO HOP THROUGH A HULA HOOP OBSTACLE COURSE.

THE BUSINESSES ALSO HELD A FREE WILL OFFERING CHILI FEED TO RAISE MORE MONEY FOR THE UNITED WAY.